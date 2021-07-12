Three Rivers Ambulance Authority faces significant staffing shortages

A Fort Wayne city councilman is pushing the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority to reconsider options as the continual loss of employees affects the level of care patients receive.

Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said today the ambulance authority board declared a state of emergency last week it doesn't have enough staff to meet compliance standards.

The ambulance authority is supposed to have about 49 paramedics to operate up to 19 ambulances on a given day. Jehl said the department is down to 19 paramedics and can operate only 11 ambulances some days.

Along with the emergency declaration, the ambulance authority approved a dual-tiered system in which staff with only basic life support certification would respond to non-emergency calls. Prior, each ambulance was required to have at least one paramedic trained in advanced life support on board.

City Council was not alerted about the emergency designation, Jehl said. He heard about it from an Allen County Fire and EMS Chiefs Association member.

Jehl has been looking at the under-staffing problem for more than a month and has offered other possible solutions to the city but has been told by ambulance authority board members that they are waiting to see how the dual-tiered system affects compliance.

Jehl said the dual-tiered system has lowered the level of care patients receive, which endangers the public. He said paramedics continue to leave and the compliance rate continues to drop month after month.

The ambulance authority fell out of compliance with requred staffing ratios in August, when the staffing percentage dropped below 90%. In May, the compliance rate was 76%, increasing the average response time by more than a minute.

The Journal Gazette was not able to reach Booher for comment today.

