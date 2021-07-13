11-county area to submit plans for state largess

Almost every Indiana county is collaborating with its neighbors to bid for part of $500 million the state has earmarked for regional projects that might improve innovation, talent attraction and general “quality of place” aspects.

Statewide, 91 of Indiana's 92 counties have joined 18 regions that have signaled intent to develop strategic plans and seek matching funding, a Monday news release from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said. Fayette County, a largely rural area in east central Indiana, is the only one that has not expressed interest, a state spokeswoman said through email.

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority in early June announced it would apply for funding. It also said the Regional Development Authority had been endorsed as the region's applicant by several key regional groups, including the Mayors and Commissioners Caucus of Northeast Indiana, the Local Economic Development Organization Council and the Regional Opportunities Council.

Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, Whitley comprise the northeast region that will submit a bid.

The $500 million is available through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, also called READI, that the governor's office previously announced.

The regions represent diverse stakeholders, including major employers, education partners, philanthropy partners and elected officials. The regions are expected to create plans to “invest in their growth and prosperity,” Monday's news release said.

The state Economic Development Corp.'s investment in a region's plan is expected to have a 4-to-1 match from local public and private sources and can include strategies focused on physical projects, such as infrastructure, workforce housing developments, revitalization of blighted or vacant properties and cultural amenities.

The proposals could also incorporate sustainable, multiyear programs, such as talent attraction initiatives, public-private partnerships to advance innovation in industry and small business support services.

The 4-to-1 match includes a required 1-to-1 match – a $50 million match – from local public funding and an additional recommended 3-to-1 match – another $150 million – from private and philanthropic sources, said Erin Sweitzer, communications director for the Economic Development Corp.

So if a region is awarded the full $50 million from the state, a full 4-to-1 match would be an additional $200 million from local public, private and philanthropic match funding, or a total of $250 million if you include the $50 million from the state, Sweitzer said through email.

“We encourage stakeholders to collaborate and think big,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. “Focus not only on shovel-ready, but on multi-year programs to develop talent, drive innovation and improve the quality of life which will transform our great Hoosier State for future generations to come.”

Regions have until Aug. 31 to submit plans, which will be evaluated this fall, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said.

In northeast Indiana, Friday is the deadline for entities to submit proposals for local review, the local Regional Development Authority said in a separate news release Monday. Online submission forms are available at www.neindiana.com/rda. Information on local economic development groups is accessible through www.neindiana.com/LEDO

The potential for revenue has already generated some pitches.

“While we aren't able to give an accurate count of projects that have applied at this time, all 11 counties are actively supporting and participating in this initiative,” said a statement from Gene Donaghy, president of the Regional Development Authority board.

