Ambulance service's staff losses raise alarm

A Fort Wayne city councilman is pushing the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority to reconsider options as the continual loss of employees affects the level of care patients receive.

Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said Monday the ambulance authority board declared a state of emergency last week because it doesn't have enough staff to meet compliance standards.

The ambulance authority is supposed to have about 49 paramedics to operate up to 19 ambulances on a given day. Jehl said the department is down to 19 paramedics and can operate only 11 ambulances some days.

Along with the emergency declaration, the ambulance authority approved a dual-tiered system in which staff with only basic life support certification would respond to non-emergency calls. Prior, each ambulance was required to have at least one paramedic trained in advanced life support on board.

The City Council was not alerted about the emergency designation, Jehl said. He heard about it from an Allen County Fire and EMS Chiefs Association member.

Jehl has been looking at the understaffing problem for more than a month and has offered other possible solutions to the city but has been told by ambulance authority board members that they are waiting to see how the dual-tiered system affects compliance.

Jehl said the dual-tiered system has lowered the level of care patients receive, endangering the public. He said paramedics continue to leave and the compliance rate continues to drop every month.

The ambulance authority fell out of compliance with required staffing ratios in August, when the staffing percentage dropped below 90%. In May, the compliance rate was 76%, increasing the average response time by more than a minute.

Jehl provided The Journal Gazette with emails between himself and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority officials.

In the correspondence, Gary Booher, the ambulance authority's executive director, said the COVID-19 pandemic and a national paramedic shortage led to the non-compliance. Additionally, more Allen County providers have expanded services to include paramedics, leading to a higher demand for the professionals in the area.

Ambulance authority officials have mandated overtime to make sure shifts were covered. Triple overtime for staff members who volunteer and $10,000 sign-on bonuses for new paramedics were put in place to help staffing, Booher said in the email to Jehl.

“While we agree that the current situation is by far not ideal, we do not believe the situation currently poses an overt risk to the safety of the public,” Booher wrote to Jehl. “No patients calling 911 for an ambulance have failed to receive one.”

The Journal Gazette was not able to reach Booher for comment Monday.

Jehl said the issue is that even if people are still receiving an ambulance, they are not receiving the same level of care TRAA once provided. The dual-tiered system might be a good first step, but more action needs to be taken, he said.

“There are tangible things still to be done,” Jehl said Monday.

Two solutions the ambulance authority should pursue are hiring part-time employees and looking to American Rescue Plan Act funds for hazard pay for employees, Jehl said.

Part-time paramedics could help the non-compliance rate, but the ambulance authority hires only full-time paramedics, Jehl said. Paramedics who work for fire departments or other organizations could step in part time to ease the burden of the other staff, he added.

The city received more than $50 million in federal pandemic relief funding. One way that money can be used is for hazard pay. Jehl said despite his bringing up the solution, talks with city officials on how to use American Rescue Plan Act funds have stalled.

The City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. today, and Jehl said he is going to ask his fellow council members for help holding the ambulance authority accountable for failing to meet minimum staffing levels.

