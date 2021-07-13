Fort Wayne/Allen County

All In Allen plan sets open house

Allen County and the city of Fort Wayne will unveil the draft vision for the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan at a community open house.

The event will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 28 in the Calhoun Ballroom of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The open house is free to the public, and light refreshments will be provided.

The All In Allen team will present the draft plan framework, which includes community-vision statements along with goals and strategies developed from community and focus group input over the past year.

The open house will offer opportunities to hear a short presentation at 5 and 6 p.m.

There will also be stations where participants can provide input and share ideas on the vision, goals and strategies that will guide decision making in the community over the next 10 to 15 years.

The All In Allen Comprehensive Plan is a blueprint to guide land use, housing, transportation, parks and more for Fort Wayne and Allen County – including Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville, Woodburn and unincorporated areas in the county.

The plan will be used by area leaders to make decisions and policies.

After the open house, the draft plan framework will be posted along with future events and updates about the process on the AllInAllen.org website.

Trial delayed in barber's death

A jury trial for one of the men charged with the 2019 murder of a Fort Wayne barbershop owner has been postponed for six months.

Jamari Dodson's jury trial was set to begin Tuesday but was rescheduled by the court. It is now scheduled to begin Jan. 31.

Michael LoVett Jr., 46, also known as Champ, was killed April 9 outside his business on Lake Avenue after an argument with a customer.

James Dodson, 37, was convicted of murder, criminal recklessness and using a gun to commit a crime.

He was serving an 871/2-year prison sentence when his brother Jamari Dodson, 22, received the same charges after his DNA was found in evidence.

Neglected dog found July 1 dies

The emaciated dog found by a passerby July 1 has died, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control said Monday.

The dog, a 1-year-old beagle or Brittany mix breed, had been showing signs of improvement until Thursday, when staff members noticed he took a turn for the worse, a statement from the department said.

The dog received a blood transfusion Friday afternoon in an effort to stabilize him, but it was not successful, the statement said. The medical team decided to euthanize the animal.

Officials believe the dog was kept in a crate or a small enclosed area and don't believe he was able to walk on his own or travel to where he was found, an access road near the former Target building in the 7600 block of South Anthony Boulevard near Lafayette Street.

The department is investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 260-427-1244, option 1.

Local agencies get state VA grants

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday it has awarded more than $450,000 to 11 organizations statewide through the Grants for Veterans' Services program.

Organizations were chosen based on their dedication to assisting veterans with their mental health and wellbeing, as well as promoting initiatives such as ending veteran homelessness, a news release said.

Among the organizations chosen to receive GVS funding are NeighborLink Fort Wayne and Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities.

The amounts they will receive wasn't disclosed.

GVS funds may be used only to provide services to veterans who reside in the Indiana, have served in any branch of the U.S. armed forces and hold an honorable discharge.

26 more in county test positive

An additional 26 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with nine confirmed cases and 17 probable antigen cases, the local health department said Monday.

The new report brought the total to 42,239 confirmed cases and 693 deaths, according to a health department news release.

The Allen County case count includes 16,598 probable cases from antigen tests that have been reported since July last year.

Also on Monday, the Indiana Department of Health said 157 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 757,904 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the coronavirus.

To date, 13,496 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from the virus. An additional 427 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

– Journal Gazette