Ambulance employees speak with City Council

The Fort Wayne City Council will invite the local ambulance authority to discuss issues raised Tuesday night by current and former employees.

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, thinks the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority board is wrong for not telling the public about the state of emergency it declared last week. He vowed Monday to raise the issue at Tuesday's council meeting.

The ambulance authority has been out of compliance with less than 90% staffing since August.

The staffing percentage has fallen nearly every month since then with 76% staffing in May, according to an email from Gary Booher, ambulance authority executive director, to Jehl. Booher was not at Tuesday's meeting and could not be reached for comment.

Mandatory overtime, along with triple-time for paramedics and double-time for emergency medical technicians who volunteer to work overtime, have been used to fill the staffing gaps. Current and former employees of the ambulance authority brought up the topic before Jehl brought the issue up during his closing comments Tuesday night.

Jenise Danels worked at the ambulance authority two years.

Danels started as an emergency medical technician and later became a paramedic with advanced life support training. She fell in love “with a side of the community I hadn't seen before” during that time, she said.

“I love my community, but I love my son,” she said during the public comment part of the council's meeting. “In those two years, I have not seen my child. I've not seen him grow up. I had to make the hard decision, just recently, to either stay at TRAA and my community or to pick my son.”

Danels also hasn't had health insurance while she has worked at TRAA because it was too costly.

“At 26 with a kid, I'm telling you that doesn't work,” she said.

Jehl told his fellow council members he agrees with the ambulance authority board's decision to declare an emergency and to move to a two-tiered system as first steps. However, he is disappointed the city administration and ambulance authority leadership have declined to schedule more expedited meetings to look for more solutions with the ambulance authority's labor partner, Paramedics Plus.

“They're declining to have these meetings despite there being many other issues that need to be addressed to fix the emergency,” Jehl said. “Tonight, we heard from several employees that are saying that firsthand.”

Council President Paul Ensley agreed with Jehl and said he would let the council know what the response is to the invitation to the July 27 meeting.

“I think this is actually a pretty serious issue,” he said. “I've heard unofficially through rumblings and rumors that perhaps the situation has gotten even worse, and more paramedics have been lost since then.”

Jehl said county departments have complained about a rise in mutual aid calls in which they go into the city to help, leaving their own areas uncovered at times. Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, shared statistics that showed Fort Wayne goes out on county mutual aid runs more often than county departments have to come into the city.

Freistroffer said he didn't want to minimize the seriousness of the situation, but the staffing issues the ambulance authority faces are not unique.

“The thing I want to explain is this is not just a Fort Wayne problem. This is a national problem, this is a state problem, and this is a county problem,” he said. “This is a problem of education, of hours it takes to train paramedics, the EMTs, the hours they have to spend in the field, the crisis we've had with the pandemic. It goes on and on.”

dfilchak@jg.net