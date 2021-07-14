Fort Wayne/Allen County

35 more in county test positive

Another 35 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,274 cases and 693 deaths Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Health announced 572 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing. That brings to 758,479 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.

To date, 13,506 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from the previous day. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Urban League hosts free concert

The Fort Wayne Urban League will present a Southside Urban League Vibes meet and greet outdoor concert 5 to 7 p.m. July 29.

The free public event will help launch the League's community reintegration under the direction of Terra Brantley, the organization's new president and CEO.

The concert will be at the Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St. The Sweetwater All Stars will perform, and comic Kam “Snacks” Coleman will provide family-friendly comedy. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs, although some tables and chairs will be available, a news release said.

Food trucks What the Fish and Best BBQ will be selling discounted dinners, and Robbins Sweet Table Bakery will provide dessert. Parking will be available in the Urban League's parking lot and the adjoining parking lot of the Pontiac Branch of the Allen County Public Library.

Adams Center section closed

Adams Center Road between Tillman and Maples roads is closed while crews repair a sinkhole, the Allen County Highway Department said Tuesday.

The repair is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday.

Area

Noble changing vaccination site

COVID-19 vaccines will now be at the Noble County Health Department at 2090 N-IN 9 instead of at the Noble County Public Library, county officials said Tuesday.

Appointments can be made at www.ourshot.in.gov. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson are available. Walk-ins will be accepted. Hours are 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Free COVID testing is available at the Noble County Public Library. Appointments can be made at www.scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov for 1-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Central Noble pantry hosts event

The Central Noble Food Pantry will host an open house at its newly open facility at 601 N. Orange St., Albion, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

