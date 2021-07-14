Project set for southeast quadrant

About 200 homes and more than 20,000 in square feet of commercial space are coming to the city's southeast quadrant.

Once the Village Premier project is completed, $50 million is expected to be invested throughout the next several years through public and private partnerships, officials said. Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said even with the expected investment, the southeast quadrant deserves more to catch up to the rest of the city's development.

“This is a huge investment for catch-up,” she said. “We accept and are proud of that, and we are not stopping at that.”

House Investments, an Indianapolis developer, will lead the mixed-use project at McKinnie Avenue and Plaza Drive just east of South Anthony Boulevard.

House Investments will partner with Fort Wayne companies MKM Architecture and Michael Kinder & Sons.

The housing will be a combination of apartments and for-sale housing options, along with senior and income-based housing. Matt Gadus, House Investments principal, said the overall vision is for Village Premier to be “a vibrant, walkable, mixed-use, mixed-income community.”

Development like Village Premier has been a long time coming in the southeast quadrant, Mayor Tom Henry said.

“Quite frankly, the southeast quadrant of our city has been very patient,” he said. “They have waited not just weeks and months but years for the type of involvement we're talking about today.”

Nancy Townsend, director of community development, said more southeast investments and projects, including a community space near McKinnie Commons, will be announced this year. She commended Tucker and Glynn Hines of the City Council for their efforts to bring the right parties to the table to get development in the southeast quadrant moving.

“I ask for the community to continue to give us the patience,” Tucker said, “that they have given us the patience to do the work we said we were going to do, and that is be a cheerleader for the southeast side.”

Hines was the councilman for the 6th District in the southeast quadrant before being elected as an at-large council member. For years, he has heard the “screams” from southeast residents for projects like Village Premier.

“It's critically important to the development and the quality of life,” he said, “that they have access to all the services and goods they have throughout the city.”

Tucker said she wants to “continue building and growing a community that people find comfort in living, worshipping and playing in.”

