Boutique hotel reflects city charm at grand opening

Don't expect Barbara Bradley Baekgaard to say which area of The Bradley she likes best.

“I love the whole ambiance,” she said of downtown's new $30 million boutique hotel. “It's like (asking) what's my favorite child.”

“Although, I do have a favorite child,” the mother of four added with a laugh and an admission that she can be a bit sassy.

If Bradley Baekgaard seemed a little punchy on Wednesday, it's understandable. She was sitting amidst staff scurrying to put the finishing touches in place before the hotel's grand opening at 4 p.m. today.

Provenance Hotels partnered with Bradley Baekgaard on the 124-room, nine-suite hotel. Each has an ownership stake in the five-story property at 204 W. Main St.

The Bradley is Provenance's 13th hotel. The Portland, Oregon-based company also owns hotels in Portland; Seattle; Boston; New Orleans; Palm Springs, Florida; and Nashville, Tennessee.

Each hotel has unique decor that includes local artwork. The company's website describes The Bradley as having “Midwestern charm and modern design.”

“Every experience is different because every one of our hotels is different. It's an individual, little jewel,” said Katherine Durant, Provenance's president and CEO.

Provenance Hotels will manage the hotel. Durant is in town for the opening.

Bradley Baekgaard's personal desire for an upscale local hotel drove the project. She wants guests to feel like they're staying in her guesthouse.

When the project was announced in November 2016, Bradley Baekgaard said she often invited important clients and business partners to stay at her home because she found local chain hotels to be generic.

The Vera Bradley co-founder couldn't settle on one specific design style to describe the hotel's “colorful” decor.

“There's pattern and color,” she said. “It just puts a smile on your face.”

Bradley Baekgaard added that many hotels don't reflect the city they're in – but The Bradley isn't one of them.

“We want the hotel to have soul,” Durant said. “And we think this hotel has soul.”

Some of the little touches, including the wallpaper in the men's room, thrill Bradley Baekgaard. She said women commonly return to a restaurant table and encourage their companions to check out the decor in the ladies' room.

“I've never heard a man come back and say, 'You have to see the men's room,' “ she said. “They'll say that here.”

Room rates for the opening range from $179 a night, plus taxes and fees, for a standard room to $310 a night, plus taxes and fees, for a suite, a spokeswoman said. Future prices will vary depending on demand.

The nine suites are fully booked for the first three or four weeks, Durant said. A small wedding is booked there for next weekend.

The Bradley will limit capacity to about 70% as it continues to hire staff, Durant said.

The hotel also will delay opening the first-floor restaurant, Arbor, which will offer modern American fare. Paige Liston, who works for an Indianapolis-based public relations firm, said the restaurant will be operational no later than September.

The hotel will employ about 125 at full staff, Liston said.

In the meantime, the hotel's coffee bar will be open for breakfast, serving local Utopian brand coffee, muffins, cookies and croissants. And its rooftop restaurant will open today for business.

Birdie's – a nickname one of Baekgaard's grandchildren gave her – is on the fifth floor. It has an indoor bar and outdoor rooftop terrace with views of downtown. Serving cocktails, small bites and sandwiches, it will be open for lunch and dinner.

Bradley Baekgaard, who has built 14 homes and been involved with creating interiors for about 150 Vera Bradley stores, said she typically dives into planning before moving onto the next project when the design work is done.

But her relationship with the hotel, where her business and personal guests will stay, will be different. “I'll be in here,” she said. “I'll be up at Birdie's having an Absolute martini with a twist.”

