Doden raises $938,000 in gubernatorial campaign

INDIANAPOLIS – Local businessman Eric Doden raised $938,000 in his campaign for governor since announcing in May.

His mid-year campaign finance report shows he has $928,000 cash on hand.

Doden was the first Republican to announce in what is expected to be a wide 2024 field.

His report shows that $50,000 came from him and his wife and another $50,000 from his parents. A wide array of business associates and other supporters made up the rest.

"Maci and I are honored and motivated by this incredible support. It shows that Hoosiers believe in our vision for a strong future, where Indiana would be well served by my authentic, bold, no-nonsense approach to tackling our state’s most pressing challenges and pursuing excellence," Doden said. "But we are just getting started."

He said he has commitments for an additional $4 million.

One possible GOP opponent is Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who has raised about $180,000 since the primary in large contributions. But her full report had not yet been filed. Prior to that she had about $659,000 cash on hand.

Doden’s campaign also said a series of stops on his 92-county Main Street Tour will soon be unveiled.

"We are committed to restoring and enhancing opportunities to every community in every county in this great state," he said. "That's why we will begin this campaign by listening to Hoosiers. I am confident that our Main Street Tour conversations will help us identify Indiana's greatest challenges and develop common-sense solutions to tackle them. That's exactly what we plan to do."

Doden, a Fort Wayne resident, is a founding partner in local private equity firms Domo Development LLC and Domo Ventures LLC. He's also the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

