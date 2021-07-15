Indiana taxpayers to get refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier taxpayers will get a refund after state coffers ended the fiscal year with nearly $4 billion in the bank, state officials said Wednesday.

The larger-than-expected surplus triggers the automatic taxpayer refund already in statute that has only been used one other time in 2012.

State Auditor Tera Klutz said Indiana has strong reserves and a balanced budget that increased funding for education and public safety.

“On top of all of that we are going to give Indiana taxpayers back some of their money,” she said.

The General Assembly appropriated essentially all the money that was expected to come in as of a mid-April forecast. But Indiana collected $1.2 billion more in taxes than expected in just the last few months, leading to the refund.

Almost $1.1 billion will be split between pension relief and taxpayer refunds.

In 2012, about $720 million was split, with single filers getting about $111 and joint filers about $222.

The refund is actually a tax credit applied when Hoosiers file their 2021 taxes in 2022. House Speaker Todd Huston estimates the amount could be as high as $170 per individual filer or $340 for joint filers.

“The automatic taxpayer refund ensures that reserves beyond what's needed go back to where they belong – in the pockets of hardworking Hoosiers,” he said. “Indiana's already provided record funding for our K-12 schools and a fully funded infrastructure improvement plan on top of paying down debt, so this taxpayer refund is well-deserved.”

Huston also said “we're going to jump at the chance to explore sustainable tax cuts and reforms next session.”

Democrats credited to President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.

“These numbers are a clear demonstration that the Biden administration's post-pandemic recovery efforts are building our nation back better,” said Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis. “No one knows how much more we could exceed projections in the remaining six months. ... If this robust recovery continues and legislation like the American Jobs Plan passes at the federal level, revenue growth could exceed anywhere between $1 billion and $2 billion.”

Tax collections for fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, came in about 14% higher than the year before when adjusting for the deferral of the tax due date. All tax categories saw large increases, such as individual and corporate income, and sales and gaming.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana is investing in public facilities and infrastructure projects statewide “on a level never seen before all the while doing everything we can to create a highly skilled workforce to fill the open jobs of today and tomorrow. ... Thanks to everyone's diligent approach, Indiana is positioned to begin the 2022 state fiscal year in a strong financial position that will benefit Hoosiers for years to come.”

Cris Johnston, head of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget, said Indiana's revenue grew $1.7 billion more than projected in just the last three months.

“Having a taxpayer refund at this magnitude, we weren't prepared for that,” he said.

Johnston said tax collections will stabilize but he doesn't know when. “This can't go on forever,” he said.

nkelly@jg.net