Tax break intro gets 4 no votes

Amazon might have to make adjustments to get its tax break application for the Flaugh Road distribution center passed.

Four City Council members voted against introducing Amazon's request for its property to be deemed an economic revitalization area to get tax breaks on its planned $100,000 investments in the property. If approved, Amazon would save about $7.3 million total on personal property taxes over the next 10 years. The equipment's assessed value would be reduced by 100% the first year and gradually return to full value over the following decade. It is up for a public hearing, discussion and action at the July 27 meeting.

The council in March approved a tax abatement for the construction of Amazon's 630,000-square-foot building at 5510 Flaugh Road off U.S. 30. City Council and the public did not know the project was for Amazon at the time because initially it was only referred to as Project Mastodon publicly. The abatement was passed with a 7-2 vote.

Businesses can request two tax abatements for the same project by requesting one for real estate improvements and one for personal property investments. The builder benefits from the real estate improvements tax break, and the company benefits from the tax break for personal property investments.

Amazon is expected to hire 1,000 employees, the resolution states, with an annual payroll of $30 million and an average annual salary of $30,000.

City Council has passed several resolutions for economic revitalization areas in the last few months, and they are usually passed with a 7-2 vote since Jason Arp, R-3rd, and Paul Ensley, R-1st, always vote against the tax break requests.

“I have never voted for a tax abatement,” Ensley said. “I don't like the government picking winners and losers economically by giving tax incentives to some businesses and not others.”

Arp has tried to get rid of business personal property tax altogether, which would eliminate the need for the requested abatement. Ensley supports Arp's efforts, but he said he doesn't think some businesses should be taxed on personal property while others aren't.

Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, joined Arp and Ensley in voting against the abatement request's introduction.

“I voted against the Amazon request because we provided them a fairly large, sizable abatement for the building, and at that time, they said, 'If we don't have it, we won't come,'” Tucker said. “They've already started building the building, and now they're using that exact same threat.”

The summary sheet with the resolution states that the effect of non-passage is “potential loss of investment and the creation of 1,000 new, full-time, permanent jobs.”

Tucker also cited issues with the pay level with employees making an average of $30,000, which is only about $15 an hour. She said the average in this area is $40,000.

“So we need to make some adjustments to that,” she added.

Jehl said he has never voted for a retroactive abatement, which is what Amazon's request appears to be.

“A retroactive abatement is not in the interest of the public. The interest of the public is served when an abatement spurs economic development that otherwise would not occur, not to give a hand out after it is already committed too,” he said. “In this case, I'm skeptical of the merit of Amazon's abatement because it appears that a lease has been signed.”

People who oppose the potential tax abatement can speak at the public hearing at 5:30 p.m. July 27. It will be held before the council's discussion and possible vote.

