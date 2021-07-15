TRAA officials to talk to council

The quality of emergency care by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority has not been affected by low staffing, its executive director said, but officials are planning to accept City Council's invitation to the next regular meeting to discuss issues raised this week.

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, raised the issues with The Journal Gazette on Monday because he was alarmed the public was unaware the ambulance authority was in an emergency declaration due to staffing issues. He said the emergency declaration means the standard for patient care is being lowered.

The ambulance authority also moved to a dual-tiered system, which involves paramedics with advanced life support training going only on serious emergency calls.

Low-level emergency calls will be handled by ambulances manned by EMTs with basic life support training. At least one paramedic has been aboard all of the authority's ambulances for all runs, Gary Booher, executive director of the ambulance authority, said.

“I don't believe this is a lower level of care,” Booher said during a phone interview Wednesday. “It's a different way of providing care the patient requires.”

Jehl said the dual-tiered system is a good first step, and he's heard that other agencies have had good success with it. His issue is that the ambulance authority board is waiting up to a year to take other steps.

Booher said the dual-tiered system should help alleviate how often staff are required to work mandatory overtime, which is one reason why employees have left. He said he's only aware of some of the issues employees told City Council during its Tuesday meeting because the employees actually work for the authority's contractor, Paramedics Logistics, which was formerly known as Paramedics Plus.

Employees have reported leaving due to long union negotiations last year, distrust in leadership even after the company hired a new chief operating officer and higher-paying job opportunities in places that have less ambulance runs daily, Booher said. The coronavirus pandemic has been a hard time for the entire community, he added, and it hit at a time when the nation was going through a paramedic shortage.

The ambulance authority is working on some other methods of attracting more paramedics and EMTs, Booher said, such as hiring an advertising agency to recruit professionals all over the state on social media. He said the contractor is also working with union representatives to see if they could hire part-time paramedics to alleviate the strain on full-time employees.

Booher said it is frustrating that people have said the level of care by ambulance authority members has dropped. He pointed out that their employees have been overworked to keep patient care as the top priority.

“We are not ignoring the workforce. We are trying,” he said. “We are always keeping patients foremost, and sometimes that creates workplace dissatisfaction as well.”

Current and former employees spoke during the public comment section of the Tuesday City Council meeting. Council President Paul Ensley said after a brief discussion that he would invite city administration and ambulance authority officials to the next regular City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 27. Booher said he plans on attending the meeting.

dfilchak@jg.net