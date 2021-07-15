Van Buren bridge repairs finished

The Van Buren Street bridge has shed its weight restriction and traffic of all kinds can again use the span over the St. Marys River.

Mayor Tom Henry and city public works officials celebrated the bridge's reopening after a six-month, $2.5 million construction project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The bridge's weight limit was set to 17 tons in 2019 after an inspection required it. That limit didn't allow loaded semis using the structure for deliveries to and from downtown, said Shan Gunawardena, director of public works.

Seventeen tons “is only 34,000 pounds, and a loaded semi is 75,000 to 80,000 pounds, so you couldn't have a loaded tractor-trailer,” he said.

The bridge is part of a main delivery route connecting downtown with Interstate 69 and Goshen Road, making it a city priority for repair, he said.

The lowered weight limit resulted from cracking in the pre-stressed concrete box beams supporting the bridge decking, Gunawardena said.

The project cost included replacing the bridge's superstructure, scour protection, wider sidewalks, decorative railings and lighting.

A trail running from the bridge south to West Superior Street was also part of the project and enhances the area's connection to the riverfront, Gunawardena said.

“Construction was finished ahead of schedule,” he added. Expected completion was August.

Primco Inc., Fort Wayne, was the primary contractor. Construction costs paid by the city amounted to $2.5 million with an additional $35,000 in engineering costs.

Allen County bore additional engineering costs because they were incurred before the city assumed bridge repair and maintenance responsibilities from the county highway department in 2017. The county's cost was unclear Wednesday.

“We continue to make important investments in local infrastructure, and it's making a positive difference,” Henry said in a news release.

“It's vital for us to be proactive and innovative as we work to enhance our transportation system for residents and businesses.”

Gunawardena said public works has an in-house team that does routine maintenance and monitors conditions of the city's 96 bridges monthly. However, the city does not do full bridge inspections mandated by the federal government in-house, he said.

