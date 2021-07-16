Plans for gas station heard

Those proposing a gas station and convenience store along Bass Road in Aboite Township defended their plan Thursday during an Allen County Plan Commission public hearing attended by more than a dozen opponents.

The plan from Karnail Singh would place a Marathon station with six fueling spots, a canopy and a 3,300-square-foot convenience store at 6819 Bass Road.

The project requires rezoning from single-family residential to general commercial and approval of a primary development plan.

The project also needs a development standards variance from the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals to construct a canopy, which is not allowed on property next to residential zoning, according to the zoning ordinance.

Joshua Neal, a Fort Wayne attorney representing the project, presented a written commitment developed after a meeting with neighbors that limits the general commercial uses on the 1.4-acre site to the convenience store.

Responding to concerns about the potential for crime, Neal also said no alcohol would be sold at the site. That is in line with the operator's five other locations in the greater Fort Wayne area, he said. The operator also has two sites elsewhere in Indiana, Neal said, and he has operated for about 20 years with few problems.

Residents said they saw no need for a gas station at the site, which is surrounded by single-family residential zoning. They said the rezoning would be incompatible with that existing use.

Industrial and business, technology and industrial park zoning exist to the property's south and east. But at least three gas stations are within three miles, and one more was recently approved, they said.

Neal pointed to need from the 8,000 to 8,500 vehicles that pass the site each day and the new Amazon facility about three miles away along Flaugh Road.

Nathan Meredith, speaking for his aunt Cathy Bauer, who has lived two doors away from the proposed station for 44 years, said some residents felt misled when they saw “car wash” among the uses in the proposed written commitment.

Residents, who live both on metes and bounds parcels and the Stratford Forest development, also said they were surprised by a restaurant and a fourth fueling island in the proposed commitment.

The residents had not heard about this before, Meredith said. “I feel duped,” he said.

Residents also raised concerns about increased traffic, speeding motorists, the position of the entrance near that of Stratford forest, drainage and response time for emergency vehicles because of nearby railroad crossings and traffic backups.

They also wondered about the fate of an adjacent residentially zoned lot, which they said might be purchased by the applicant to expand the station.

Neal said there were no immediate plans to do that. He added, however, the purchase of the gas station site is contingent on governmental approvals.

The plan commission will vote on the plan at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The zoning hearing board is scheduled to consider the variance during a public hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

All rezonings also must be approved by the Allen County commissioners.

rsalter@jg.net