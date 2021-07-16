State case total nears 760,000

The Indiana Department of Health announced an additional 586 COVID-19 cases Thursday for a total of 759,618 Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus.

To date, 13,513 Hoosiers have died, an increase of one from the previous day.

An additional 426 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the health department said.

According to the state, 3,625,957 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,623,059 on Wednesday.

In Allen County, 56 more residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 24 confirmed PCR cases and 32 probable antigen cases, bringing the total Thursday to 42,394 cases and 693 deaths.

The Allen County case count includes 16,700 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July of last year.

A total of 5,737,144 doses have been administered in Indiana as of Thursday. This includes 2,853,337 first doses, and 2,883,807 individuals who are fully vaccinated.