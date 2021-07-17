2 roundabouts to be closed for improvements

Drivers who use the roundabouts at Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace will soon have to find another route.

Starting Monday, both roundabouts will be closed because of the Pontiac Street Roundabout Improvement Project.

Traffic will not be able to travel north, south, east or west in that intersection. Detour signs will be posted.

The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 6.

Between 12,000 and 15,000 vehicles a day use the roundabouts, the city said.

The project – expected to cost nearly $500,000 – will include the construction of three lighted towers for each roundabout, shrubs and brush removal. The railroad elevation will also be painted.

Contractors for the project include Worx Cos., Key Concrete and CertaPro Painters.

Fort Wayne's Public Works Division has worked closely with the city's Community Development Division, Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and nearby neighborhoods to bring the project to fruition, city officials said.

The Pontiac roundabout improvements are part of nearly $28 million being invested in local public works projects this year, the city said.

Since 2014, the city has invested nearly $200 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements, officials said.