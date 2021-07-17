Study: City No. 2 in US for cheapest metro areas to live

Fort Wayne residents can send up a rousing cheer based on the results of a new study that found the city the second-cheapest place to live among 150 of the nation's most populous metropolitan areas.

Published by U.S. News and World Report, the 2021-22 version of the annual study ranked the Summit City just below Huntsville, Alabama, and just ahead of the Quad Cities – Davenport and Bettendorf in Iowa and Moline and Rock Island in Illinois.

Other cities in the top five are Hickory, North Carolina, and Des Moines, Iowa. Rounding out the top 10 are Green Bay, Wisconsin; Grand Rapids, Michigan; South Bend; Pittsburgh; and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“With its low cost of living and quiet neighborhoods, Fort Wayne, Indiana, is an excellent place to buy a house, start a career, launch a business and raise children,” an online article about the survey results says.

The article goes on to tout the region's manufacturing and industrial investments by companies including General Motors and BAE Systems, downtown revitalization and economic development and “quirky” entertainment, cultural and arts options.

The city achieved its highest mark on its value for the money, followed by the job market and quality of life, the survey found.

Rankings are proliferating.

Besides being No. 2 on this list, Fort Wayne recently was ranked No. 2 in CNBC's Best Cities to Work Remotely and third on the list of Best-Run Cities in America compiled by WalletHub.com, a personal finance site.

Parkview Field was No. 1 on Stadium Journey magazine's best minor league stadiums list, and Fort Wayne ranked 15th on Business Insider's hottest real estate markets and 74th on the Wall Street Journal's hottest job markets.

SmartAsset.com in 2020 placed Fort Wayne in the top 10 most affordable cities for early retirement and best cities for first-time homebuyers.

And there's more, said Kate Virag, vice president of marketing for the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. She acknowledges some kind of ranking seems to come out monthly, even weekly.

Virag said such lists can be useful in promoting an area. More than five years of rankings are noted on the partnership's website.

“Accolades are really good for selling the region to new businesses and recruiting talent,” she said. But, she cautioned, any survey has to “be credible” in its source and methods.

And it's important for ratings to be good in several categories, Virag said.

“We know we don't want to be only the low-cost option,” she said. “It needs to be paired with quality of life and quality of opportunity – the opportunity to have a great career and achieve a great wage and (provide) diversity in industries and entrepreneurship.”

“Which we have,” she said.

John Perlich, spokesman for Mayor Tom Henry, used the survey to promote the city in an email to media Friday.

The 2020-21 U.S. News and World Report study also placed Fort Wayne second. Last year, South Bend came in at No. 5 and Indianapolis was No. 11.

