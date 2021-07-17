Adviser hired to expand internet

The Allen County commissioners took a first step toward addressing broadband issues across the county.

Commissioners Nelson Peters, R-1st, and Therese Brown, R-3rd, voted to approve an independent contractor contract with Sand Strategies LLC for broadband consulting services. Commissioner Richard Beck, R-2nd, was absent. The independent contractor is Zack Sand, who previously was the county's director of government affairs.

Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff, said Sand was involved with early talks of ways to use some of the $73 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received.

The federal government has been specific in how the funds can be used. The four categories are to respond to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, to provide hazard pay for eligible workers, as a provision to replace revenue affected by the pandemic and to make needed investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

The city received $50.8 million from the act, and City Council approved an appropriation Tuesday so it can seek an expert's professional expertise on how to correctly use the money.

One complication, Peters said after the meeting, is that there are other grant and funding sources available now or on the horizon that could also cover broadband needs.

Cloud said it will be nice to have Sand on the outside who can focus on broadband issues specifically.

Sand will receive a $3,000 monthly retainer and will basically have a month-to-month contract set for a year. The contract can be ended before the one-year mark, and it can also be extended.

The commissioners say they are concerned with ensuring they use the funding appropriately to avoid having to pay it back to the federal government. Peters said he also wants to make sure the county maximizes funding opportunities.

“We need to be very judicious on the expenditure of these funds,” Peters said, “to make sure we're not spending the ARPA funds on something there's another pile of money to use on it.”

Peters is looking forward to a mapping tool, the plans of which came out of state legislature this past session, that will show where the “actual voids” of broadband are. He added that telecommunications companies say areas are covered, but complaints about lack of affordable broadband still come out of those areas.

Many of the voids are in unincorporated parts of the county, but Peters said the commissioners are aware there are people who struggle with finding affordable broadband in the city as well. The broadband task force will work on a county plan once the voids are identified.

Brown said the pandemic has shown just how important internet access is since so many people worked from home, including students of all ages.

“Especially with what happened last year and people working from home and kids being schooled from home, the demand in the bandwidth, that was obviously very dicey and very frustrating trying to do multiple things at the same time,” she said.

“It takes bandwidth to be able to do a lot of things.”

