Air Force honors North Side graduate

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bennie Hatch, a 2002 North Side High School graduate and standout high school wrestler, added another honor to his name Friday when he received the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Resource Advisor of the Year for 2019-20.

The base is in Tucson, Arizona.

Hatch, who joined the U.S. Air Force in 2009, is an aircraft mechanic currently stationed at Nelis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, according to a Davis-Monthan AFB spokesman.

Hatch grew up in Fort Wayne. His father, Kevin Corey, was a Fort Wayne Police Department deputy chief and commander of the southeast quadrant who retired in 2012 and became the police chief in Lincoln Heights, Ohio, for two years.

Corey now runs Wesley Chapel Mission Center, an after-school day care in the Over the Rhine section of Cincinnati, he said.

Corey, a former Marine, said his son was always disciplined and had a good work ethic. He excelled as a wrestler.

“It's on North Side's walls. He was like a two-time regional champ,” Corey said.

“He always had a passion for fixing things, like airplanes,” said his mother, Nicole Corey.

Hatch has traveled the world with the Air Force and found his wife, Armany, in Germany. They have a 6-year-old son, Ethan, Corey said.

Hatch attended Indiana University and was a corrections officer at the Monroe County Corrections Office near Bloomington when he decided to go into the Air Force. He intends to retire from service, Corey added.

