Orchard honoring mother's kindness

Ruth L. Sites Bercot was the kind of woman who loved to feed people – including friends of her seven children when they were small.

Now, those children, all at or nearing retirement age, want to honor their mother, who died in 2015. And they have come up with an unusual way to perpetuate her generous spirit.

Family members have planted fruit trees on a piece of family-owned land on East Paulding Road in southeast Fort Wayne given to Bercot as a nest egg. The aim is to donate the produce to a community garden program run by nearby St. Henry Catholic Church.

The effort is known as Ruthie’s Orchard.

Eldest son Steve Bercot said his brothers and sisters recognize the neighborhoods near where they grew up have limited access to fresh, healthful food.

“That area doesn’t have a grocery store, so it’s a food desert,” said Steve, the semiretired co-owner of the family business, Bercot-Gibson Construction Co., a Fort Wayne excavator.

Jim Bercot, Steve’s brother, said their mother “was the one who always fed everyone. If you were playing outside at dinnertime, it was always our mom who would invite all the kids in for dinner.”

The two brothers said their mother’s life story more than hints at what shaped her generosity.

From the Celina, Ohio, area, Ruth was orphaned as a small child when her father and two sisters succumbed to tuberculosis and her mother died after a botched surgery, Steve said.

She and siblings were placed in a sanitarium for those exposed to TB and later placed in a home for orphans. After high school, she moved to Fort Wayne to live with an older sister.

She soon married Fort Wayne resident Richard Kelley of the Fort Wayne automotive family. But then tragedy struck.

She was left a widow when Kelley died in the crash of a small plane on the south side of Fort Wayne – just after she learned she was pregnant with their second child.

Fortunately, Kelley’s brother, Jim, recognized the young family would likely be in dire financial straits without their breadwinner, and he housed the family for a time and helped Ruth get jobs.

He also gave Ruth the half-acre now planted with fruit trees in case she ever needed to sell it or wanted to build on it.

Ruth married Paul Bercot in 1950, and he adopted the two older children, Steve and his sister Colleen Bercot Halberg. The couple had five more children together – John, Jim, Don and Michael and Virginia “Ginger” Bercot Malone.

Paul Bercot died in 2016. Both Bercots lived into their 90s, surviving through the Great Depression, World War II and the Korean and Vietnam war eras.

Paul Girardot, coordinator of the St. Henry garden and food distribution program, said the group’s volunteers will maintain and harvest the orchard’s fruit. Thirty donated trees – bearing cherries, peaches, pears and three kinds of apples – were planted this spring.

The Bercot family will retain ownership of the ground, he said.

Girardot, who has known the Bercot siblings since they all were children, said he appreciated the donation, which will assist the dozens of organizations the program works with to grow, scavenge and distribute food.

He and about 30 volunteers work with grocery stores and growers to gather the food and it goes to nonprofit organizations, groups that feed the hungry and residents in and beyond St. Henry’s congregation.

The program already has many community garden plots on the church grounds and works with three other orchards, he said.

“When John asked me if I would be able to manage this, I said, ‘It’s a no-brainer,’” Girardot said.

Because the trees are only about 2 years old, they won’t be immediately producing fruit, he said. But he speculated yields could be thousands of pounds.

The program may expand to teaching people how to can, freeze or make jams or jellies to use the fruit, Girardot said.

“The impact of this (donation) is not determined, but I think it will be great,” Girardot said. “When we give food away, people are always appreciative.”

The Bercots plan a dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. Aug. 7. It will include the unveiling of a metalwork sign designed by Don Bercot, a resident of Butler.

Steve Bercot said Ruth always remembered that the willingness of others to help her had eased her life, even though it wasn’t always easy.

“She always looked on the bright side,” he said.

Jim Bercot added both parents were conscientious, upstanding people who lived their lives according to strong moral convictions.

“We wanted to honor how they raised us up,” he said.

