Public allowed back at meetings

Many local government boards are loosening up precautions even though it's unclear how big the latest surge in COVID-19 cases will be.

Fort Wayne and Allen County boards and councils have largely returned to in-person meetings with at least some of the public allowed to attend. Luke Britt, state public access counselor, said he's seeing similar trends around the state.

“It's resuming,” he said of traditional public meetings. “Whether that sticks, I can't say with variants and rates on the rise again here. I don't know what that will look like a week from now.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended an executive order declaring a public health emergency on a monthly basis because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Indiana has been under an emergency order for 16 months, and Holcomb might renew the order once again at the end of July.

About 40 people gathered Tuesday at Citizens Square for the City Council meeting. Before the meetings opened up to the public, only two people sat in each row of seating. Tuesday, people sat shoulder to shoulder in the front row of the basement meeting room. It was the first regular meeting after the city and county opened their buildings to the public without masks July 1.

Council members were able to see all of each other's faces since the nine members were able to fit around the arched meeting table without social distancing. They passed an ordinance in June to keep the virtual attendance option moving forward, although they agreed it is better to attend in person.

City Council President Paul Ensley, R-1st, said it is important for residents to be able to attend meetings and to not limit the number of people who comment.

“As soon as we had the opportunity when the state and county virus-related restrictions were lifted at the end of June, we made it our highest priority,” he said.

Local boards and councils received public comments by mail and email during the height of the pandemic. Starting in May, the City Council allowed 24 spots each week when people could comment, but the public was not allowed to attend.

Fort Wayne Community Schools has allowed the public to attend board meetings, regardless of whether they intended to speak as long as they signed up in advance to reserve one of the limited seats, since the school year started, board president Anne Duff said.

Local government boards are not legally obligated to allow public comments at meetings, even though Britt encourages people to take advantage of every safe opportunity to participate.

“It is not a right under the law,” Britt said. “It's not an entitlement.”

The time for public comments looks different from board to board since there aren't protocols or requirements in state statute. Some boards allow public comment at the beginning of the meeting, and some allow it near the end.

The Allen County Council allows comments near the beginning of the meeting between the routine reports and business and before it gets into the more time-consuming agenda items of the day. The City Council had met for nearly two hours Tuesday before it reached the time for public comments, which is only followed by the council members' personal comments.

The City Council limits residents to two minutes to share their opinions, and members generally don't directly reply to the person.

Some boards handle public comments in a more relaxed fashion. The Allen County commissioners don't limit speakers, and the conversations that ensue sometimes educate the public on how local government works.

Commissioner Nelson Peters, R-1st, said he prefers direct interaction with constituents because it is more personal.

“It gives a face and a better understanding of the variety of impacts our policies, ordinances and decisions affect them personally and directly,” he said in an email. “It also allows for an educated conversation regarding what abilities and limitations our local form of government has relative to the issue being discussed.”

Generally, not many local residents attend public meetings, unless there is something controversial to discuss. The commissioners usually see one person who wants to share an opinion – or they don't have any public speakers.

That was not the case Friday. Without public comment, the 45-minute meeting would have lasted 15.

The five speakers would have gotten a combined 10 minutes to speak at a City Council meeting, but Peters took time to explain what branch of government was responsible for the issues. Railroads and telecommunications, as an example, are issues governed at a state level.

Nelson said at the Friday meeting the commissioners tried to opt out of legislation that would leave cellphone towers to the state's discretion without going through local area plan boards. The opt out option was removed during the following legislative session.

School boards across the state, Britt said, have been the slow ones to trickle back to regular meetings, but that isn't the case in Allen County. Duff doesn't expect attendance to rise at FWCS meetings now that restrictions have been loosened, she said, but still thinks it is important to have the meetings open to the public and to give constituents a chance to be heard.

“They're not just for people with kids in schools because they do affect our workforce and our community and our future leaders and things like that,” Duff said.

Some boards stumbled over the last year and a half, said Michael Adamson, Indiana School Board Association director of board services, but now is the time for boards to reflect and assess how they handled transparency and public meetings during a novel time in history.

“We are coming off an unprecedented time in Indiana public education and certainly public education through United States,” he said. “No one in recent history has had to attempt to provide educational opportunities this way. We didn't have a playbook for that.”

