Allen's coronavirus status headed back to yellow

Allen County will be back in the yellow category for coronavirus risk as of Wednesday, Dr. Matthew Sutter, county health commissioner, said tonight during the health board's quarterly meeting.

Sutter said the county had been in blue, the lowest category, based on both its number of new cases and a positivity rate of under 5%. The positivity rate is a measure of how many tests for COVID-19 come back positive.

But there has been an uptick in the numbers, Sutter said, with the county's positivity rate now standing at 6.2%. The state health department's COVID-19 dashboard will reflect the new category when it is updated on Wednesday.

Sutter does not plan to change recommendations for the county, he told The Journal Gazette after the meeting. It was unclear late tonight what the existing recommendations are.

"I don't have any plans to do another order at this point," he said.

Sutter said that although the case numbers are going up, the county is in a better position now because more people are vaccinated than when the county was previously in yellow.

"We have not seen an increase in hospitalizations and deaths," he said.

Statistics also show the total number of new cases is lower.

Yellow is the second-lowest risk category and means "moderate community spread," according to state health department guidance. "Local officials should be aware of the increased community spread and consider additional actions" when in yellow, the guidance says.

Among the possible actions are targeted testing, quarantine and isolation; limiting gathering sizes; restricting common areas in workplaces and having school officials review plans for face coverings and social distancing for extracurricular activities and assemblies.

