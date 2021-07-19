Road restrictions for July 19

OLD TRAIL ROAD

Closed between Lakewood Drive and Chopine Road/Pass through Friday.

DECATUR ROAD

Closed between Ventura Lane and Paulding Road through Aug. 4.

HESSEN CASSEL ROAD

Closed between Paulding Road and McKinnie Avenue through late July.

DUNTON ROAD

Closed between Hathaway and Gump roads through July 30.

STELLHORN ROAD

Closed at bridge over Interstate 469 through mid-August.

MAIDEN LANE

Closed between Main and Berry streets through Sept. 1.