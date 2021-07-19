Plan Commission approves three projects

New downtown apartments, housing on the city’s north side and a business on Coliseum Boulevard are closer to becoming a reality after development plans were approved tonight by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

Model Group, developer of The Landing, plans to renovate and expand the building at 617 S. Harrison St. The three-story structure, which wasn't part of the Cincinnati-based firm's $34 million redevelopment of West Columbia Street, will be about 8,000 square feet total.

The existing building houses 10 condos, which will be renovated and converted into apartments. The apartment building, once completed, will have 21 apartments.

Plans include improving the streetscape and creating a façade that complements the surrounding buildings. The development will also have a small recreation deck for residents' use.

No one spoke in opposition of the proposed project during the plan commission’s public hearing July 12. The only issue brought forward by the commission involved no parking being included in the plan, but Jason Chamlee of Model Group said about 100 parking spaces have been reserved in a nearby garage, which would be open to residents of the building and The Landing.

The plan commission also approved revised plans for Somerset Townhomes, which was approved in 2020, and new plans for Somerset Villas.

Somerset Townhomes, which will be located east of Carroll High School on Carroll Road, was approved as a 64-townhome development with a privacy fence along the property's west side.

Reincke-Norris LLC, the developer, was able to buy another section of adjoining land after the approval and has modified its original plan, however. The number of townhomes was reduced to 56, and 20 single-family homes will be built along the west side of the apartment complex instead of a fence.

