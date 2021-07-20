Tuesday, July 20, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for July 20
HARRISON STREET
Closed between Superior and Second streets through Friday.
OLD TRAIL ROAD
Closed between Lakewood Drive and Chopine Road/Pass through Friday.
DECATUR ROAD
Closed between Ventura Lane and Paulding Road through Aug. 4.
HESSEN CASSEL ROAD
Closed between Paulding Road and McKinnie Avenue through late July.
DUNTON ROAD
Closed between Hathaway and Gump roads through July 30.
