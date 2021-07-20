Federal aid to benefit area town, university

Huntington University and the town of South Whitley are on the list of recipients of federal money meant to equip, rebuild and modernize essential services in rural areas across the country.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday announced it is spending $185 million on the initiative, which it said will benefit a total of 3 million residents in 32 states.

Huntington University will use a $12.3 million loan to renovate and expand the PLEX athletic fieldhouse. The project will include adding space for continued academic growth. Renovations will increase buildings' functionality, officials said.

The town of South Whitley will use a $27,800 grant to buy a police vehicle to replace an older model with mechanical problems. This will provide three vehicles for the five officers on the department in the community of almost 1,800 residents, the news release said.

Curtis Johnson, Indiana Rural Development's acting state director, said the loans and grants help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all residents.

“USDA is committed to assisting rural Indiana build back better and stronger,” he said in a statement.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Applicants can include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes.

Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.