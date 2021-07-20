New Haven celebrates addition to fire station

A new nearly $1-million addition to the Hartzell Road fire station in New Haven dedicated today will be pressed into service for one of its intended uses Thursday.

The addition, which consists of an additional drive-through bay that will typically house an ambulance, will become a site for free, drive-through COVID-19 vaccinations beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The 2,684-square-foot expansion "came out of how we could serve you (residents) better during a COVID-19 epidemic" when the site was a testing site, said New Haven Republican Mayor Steve McMichael before the ceremonial cutting of a bright-red ribbon.

However, the facility will continue to serve residents "for years and decades to come," McMichael said.

