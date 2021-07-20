Planners OK revamp of downtown building

New downtown apartments, housing on the city's north side and a business on Coliseum Boulevard are closer to becoming a reality after development plans were approved Monday by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

Model Group, developer of The Landing, plans to renovate and expand the building at 617 S. Harrison St. The three-story structure, which wasn't part of the Cincinnati firm's $34 million redevelopment of West Columbia Street, will be about 8,000 square feet total.

The existing building, south of Columbia Street, houses 10 condos, which will be renovated and converted into apartments. The building will have 21 apartments.

Plans include improving the streetscape and creating a façade that complements the surrounding buildings. The development will also have a small recreation deck for residents.

No one spoke in opposition of the proposed project at the plan commission's public hearing July 12. The only issue brought forward by the commission involved no parking being included in the plan, but Jason Chamlee of Model Group said about 100 parking spaces have been reserved in a nearby garage, which would be open to residents of the building and The Landing.

The plan commission also approved revised plans for Somerset Townhomes, which was approved in 2020, and new plans for Somerset Villas.

Somerset Townhomes, which will be east of Carroll High School on Carroll Road, was approved as a 64-townhome development with a privacy fence along the property's west side.

Reincke-Norris LLC, the developer, was able to buy another section of adjoining land after the approval and has modified its original plan. The number of townhomes was reduced to 56, and 20 single-family homes will be built along the west side of the apartment complex instead of a fence.

Plan commission members approved a 60-day deferral for Homestead Road Apartments, the project that garnered the most opposition at the recent public hearing. Foresight Consulting asked for the deferral so it can address infrastructure issues for the proposed complex.

Local residents brought up several issues, such as increased traffic, shortage of parking and lack of communication between the developer and neighbors. They were also concerned about potential water and sewage issues.

Homestead Road Apartments are planned to be 14 townhouses, each with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and single-car garages.

In other business, the primary development plan for Take 5 Oil Change and Express Car Wash was approved Monday. It will be two buildings at 1050 Coliseum Blvd. E., the former site of Ruby Tuesday.

All of the requests were unanimously approved Monday by commission members. Paul Sauerteig and Justin Shurley were absent.

