Stellhorn recycling site closes

The recycling drop-off site that last year took in the second-highest weight total in Allen County won't reopen today at 8 a.m. as usual.

The site at Stellhorn Village, 5430 Maplecrest Road, closed for good at 4:30 p.m. Saturday after the shopping center's management company told county officials they needed to relocate for the second time in about a year.

The site was the oldest of the centers overseen by the Allen County Department of Environmental Management, said Tom Fox, director. The location operated for about 30 years, dating to the time a Scott's supermarket anchored the shopping center, he said.

When a self-storage facility now housed at the shopping center began to build new units on the parking lot, the recycling center was asked to find a new location, he said.

The drop-off spot was moved to behind Planet Fitness, but recently the shopping center's management company, Lee & Associates of Indianapolis, requested another move.

Fox said he was told the fitness center needed the space for employee parking. No new location could be found in time for another move, he said.

A spokeswoman for Lee, Pamela Murphy, did not return a call seeking information Monday.

The Stellhorn site took in 156 tons of material last year, second only to the former Byron Health Center site, which collected 187 tons, county statistics show.

The Byron site remains open, although officials are also seeking a new site for it because of the uncertainty surrounding continued county ownership of the property, Fox said.

Residents with recyclables are asked to use one of the county's other locations:

• 14701 Schwartz Road, Leo-Cedarville

• Byron Health Center, 12101 Lima Road

• Little River Wetlands Project, 5000 Smith Road

• Kroger Southgate Plaza, 281 Pettit Ave.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Recycling drop-off is also available at 1101/2 W. South St., Monroeville, and Republic Services, 2509 E. Pontiac St. Hours at those sites vary from those listed above.

More information can be found at acwastewatcher.org.

Fox said county employees continue to call businesses, churches and others with large parking lots in northeast Fort Wayne trying to find a new location.

“We don't have a temporary location, and we weren't given very much notice on (losing) this one,” Fox said, adding anyone who would like to host the site can call him at 260-449-7181.

The site needs space for two semi-size trailers, an outdoor restroom, drop-off parking and maneuvering by collection trucks, Fox said.

All drop-off sites are open to all county residents.

Those without curbside recycling are encouraged to use them.

