Fort Wayne/ Allen County

Jefferson Pointe to celebrate arts

Jefferson Pointe officials are inviting the public to join a celebration of the arts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

There will be live music, chalk art by acclaimed Fort Wayne artist Jeff Pilkerton, live plein air painting by John Kelty, Tom DeSomer and Gwen Gutwein, and demos in The Gallery. The event is organized in partnership with the Fort Wayne Artists Guild.

Mall officials asked the public to choose their four favorite designs for four new murals this spring in a contest in partnership with the city of Fort Wayne Public Art Commission. Muralists Tammy Davis, Christopher Catalogna, John Klein and Nick Ferran were chosen and began installing their works at Jefferson Pointe last weekend.

Jefferson Pointe will officially reveal the finished murals at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

County reports 61 new COVID cases

An additional 61 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,619 cases and 693 deaths Tuesday, the county health department said.

Statewide, the Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that 713 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 762,127 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.

To date, 13,530 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. An additional 428 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

– Journal Gazette