    Wednesday, July 21, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for July 21

    HARRISON STREET

    Closed between Superior and Second streets through Friday.

     

    OLD TRAIL ROAD

    Closed between Lakewood Drive and Chopine Road/Pass through Friday.

    DECATUR ROAD

    Closed between Ventura Lane and Paulding Road through Aug. 4.

    HESSEN CASSEL ROAD

    Closed between Paulding Road and McKinnie Avenue through late July.

    DUNTON ROAD

    Closed between Hathaway and Gump roads through July 30.

