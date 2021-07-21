Land bought for future filtration plant growth

Fort Wayne City Utilities has bought another property along the south side of Wagner Street that can be used for a future Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant expansion.

The property at 1334 Spy Run Ave., at the intersection with Wagner, is the latest in a series of purchases over the past 15 years to secure land for the potential expansion. The land is undeveloped, and the owners agreed to sell the property for the tax assessor's valuation of $6,500.

City Utilities plans to eventually expand the water filtration plant, but Seth Weinglass, program manager, told the City Council on Tuesday an expansion is likely at least 10 years away. Acquiring the property, Weinglass added, will also help City Utilities make changes to the water filtration plant's security zone.

The city-owned properties along Wagner were acquired when the opportunity was right, said Mike Keister of City Utilities Engineering. Some of the properties were bought in tax sales.

“If we ever do want to expand, we aren't paying premiums for those properties then,” Keister said.

The Spy Run property likely would not be developed by a private owner since it has a minimum 25-foot setback for the 30-foot-wide parcel, Weinglass said in a memo to the council.

The only question posed by the council before its unanimous preliminary approval was how homeowners on the south side of Wagner should contact City Utilities if they are interested in selling. They can contact Weinglass by phone at 427-1330 or by email at seth-weinglass@cityoffortwayne.org.

In other business, the council gave preliminary approval to contracts for streets in two housing additions.

Hipskind Concrete Corp. will do the nearly $3.7 million street project in Copper Hill addition, which is south of Coventry Road and west of Interstate 69.

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said it's a project that has been long overdue. Matt Gray, manager of transportation engineering services, said replacing instead of repairing most of the concrete is a factor in the cost.

Primco Inc., was awarded the bid for the nearly $1.3 million street project in the Brandonwood addition, which is north of St. Joseph Center Road and west of Maplecrest Road.

