Thursday, July 22, 2021 1:00 am
1 death, 85 new cases in county
The Journal Gazette
Another Allen County resident has died and 85 additional people tested positive for COVID-19, the local health department reported Wednesday. The total number of deaths is now 694 and positive cases are at 42,704.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday that 731 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID, bringing the total to 762,837. Seven additional people died from the virus, increasing the overall deaths to 13,536.
