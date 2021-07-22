Board gets update on local projects

Fort Wayne's new deputy director of redevelopment today said about a dozen city-involved redevelopment projects are proceeding at or nearly on schedule.

Jonathan Leist, who started the job in February, gave the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board a rundown on the projects.

Leist, formerly town manager of Culver, Indiana, said the projects reflect more than a billion dollars of investment in Fort Wayne's downtown in the last 7 or 8 years.

The most recent accomplishment, he said, is completion of The Bradley, the downtown boutique hotel at 204 W. Main St. The hotel opened Thursday – although the in-house restaurant is not yet fully in operation.

Making construction progress is the Riverfront at Promenade Park, the mixed-use project east of the park being done by Barrett & Stokely, Indianapolis.

"Most of the in-ground work is done," and the building's steel skeleton is rising, he said.

"No surprises," he said of the project, adding its approximately 900-space parking garage is expected to be finished by early next year. The building should be done by 2023.

