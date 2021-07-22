Fort Wayne/Allen County

1 death, 85 new cases in county

Another Allen County resident has died and 85 additional people tested positive for COVID-19, the local health department reported Wednesday. The total number of deaths is now 694 and positive cases are at 42,704.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday that 731 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID, bringing the total to 762,837. Seven additional people died from the virus, increasing the overall deaths to 13,536.

Air action alert issued for smoke

A statewide Air Quality Action Day has been issued today for Allen and Whitley counties because of the smoke from wildfires in the western United States and southern Canada, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday.

IDEM is forecasting high levels of fine particles (PM2.5) in the air because of the fires. Counties in central, north central, northwest, southeast and southwest Indiana are also affected.

IDEM is suggesting that residents reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure to PM2.5 and avoid exercising near busy roads; avoid burning wood and other unnecessary fires; avoid using gasoline-powered equipment or gas-powered recreational vehicles; and conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or higher. PM2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled.

Local food bank gets state funding

Community Harvest Food Bank was one of 11 food banks across the state to receive money to support efforts to feed food insecure Hoosiers, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.

The funding was provided by the Indiana General Assembly as part of the biennial budget. The distribution amounts were determined using The Emergency Food Assistance Program fair share percentages for Indiana, which captures poverty and unemployment levels in each county.

Community Harvest Food Bank, which received $99,400, served more than 112,000 Hoosiers last year.

According to Feeding Indiana's Hungry, nearly 1.2 million Hoosiers were food insecure at the height of the pandemic. In children, the risk was even higher with one in every four children being at risk of hunger.

The 11 food banks awarded distributed more than 156 million pounds of food in 2020 to mobile pantries, food pantries and community kitchens across the state. Alongside food supplementation, they also supply in need Hoosiers with household essentials.

