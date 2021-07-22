GM hosting electronic recycling day

General Motors is hosting a drive-thru electronic recycling day for the public from 4 to 7 p.m. July 29 at its Fort Wayne Assembly facility, 12200 Lafayette Center Road, Roanoke.

The plant makes every effort to recycle anything possible, from food waste to cardboard. Officials encourage community members to do the same.

The following items will be accepted for recycling at no charge:

• Electronics including computers, laptops, monitors, printers, keyboards, mice, cable/satellite boxes, modems, stereo components, DVD players, speakers and small household appliances.

• Light bulbs – CFLs, LEDs, 4-foot and 8-foot fluorescent bulbs

• Small batteries – AAA, AA, C, D, & 9 volt

• Small scrap metal items (no scrap items with refrigerant)

There is an additional cost for TVs and monitors:

• $2 – all sizes of flat-screen computer monitors

• $20 – TVs and cathode ray tube monitors 29 inches and smaller

• $30 – TVs and CRT monitors 30 inches and larger