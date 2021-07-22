YWCA building named for Hefners

The YWCA Northeast Indiana announced Wednesday the name of its new building and domestic crisis shelter.

The site, at the former Hall's Guesthouse on Washington Center Road, will be named The Hefner Center in honor of the William J. and Bonnie L. Hefner Foundation, which provided financial support to the YWCA.

In addition, the domestic violence crisis shelter will be named Bonnie's House after Bonnie Hefner.

“My grandparents' wish was to always include YWCA Northeast Indiana in their giving, and we couldn't be more happy to be able to support YWCA in their growth,” Aimee Myers, executive director of the William J. and Bonnie L. Hefner Foundation, said in a statement.

Bonnie's House is a 66-bed crisis shelter that provides housing and care for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The YWCA reported a 175% increase in intimate partner violence-related fatalities in Indiana between July 1, 2020, and June 30, compared with the same 12-month time frame from the year before. The increase is attributed to the effects of the pandemic and the economic struggles families are facing.

In December, the YWCA, which serves women and girls, was granted a special use by the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals for the 8.2-acre property located at 1313 W. Washington Center Road. The YWCA told the board it plans to reuse the hotel property to consolidate its programs and administrative offices in one location.