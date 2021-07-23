Ambulance contractor fined over shortages

Three Rivers Ambulance Authority has fined its contractor about $575,000 since August because of staff shortages.

PatientCare Logistics Solutions, previously known as Paramedics Plus, falls out of compliance when less than 90% of its ambulance runs are on time, which is affected by staffing shortages. That has been the case every month since August with the exception of 91% in September.

Gary Booher, the ambulance authority's executive director, said the non-compliance fines for June totaled $85,000 for the month's 77% compliance rate. Since August, the contractor has been fined about $575,000, Booher said.

The fines for non-compliance were one of several topics surrounding the staffing shortages at the authority's board meeting Thursday.

City Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, raised concerns recently because he was alarmed the public was unaware the ambulance authority was in an emergency declaration due to staffing issues.

Mike Bureau, the ambulance authority's operations director, told the board six EMTs and two paramedics will participate in this month's orientation, and he has a couple of leads on potential new hires in August.

Herman Schwarz, CEO of PatientCare Logistics Solutions, said the company takes accountability ownership of the problem. He added that the staffing issue is not unique to the Fort Wayne area or even the state.

Schwarz has talked with competitors, he said, and everyone in the field appears to be “losing staff at a rate we've never been before.” Conducting exit interviews hasn't helped because staff leave for a variety of reasons, he added.

“I haven't heard of one person yet who has said, 'We solved the problem,'” he said. “If they had, believe me, I'd be paying a lot of money to get the answer.”

A possible solution posed was increasing pay. Booher said he doesn't want to use the fines for that because he worries field staff could try to keep the contractor out of compliance to keep the increased income.

American Rescue Plan Act funds have been discussed as a possibility for hazard pay for medics. The city recently hired a consultant to determine how the coronavirus relief funds can be used.

One of the jobs of the authority board is to fine PatientCare when it is out of compliance, Bureau said, so he understands the ongoing fines. But the other side is that the money fined is money the contractor can no longer use.

“We can't reinvest it into employees. We can't reinvest it into equipment,” Bureau said. “We can't put it into repairing things on the operations side.”

The ambulance authority also moved to a dual-tiered system, which involves paramedics with advanced life support training going only on serious emergency calls. Low-level emergency calls will be handled by ambulances manned by EMTs with basic life support training.

At least one paramedic has been aboard all of the authority's ambulances for all runs, Booher said. Jehl agreed that the new system is a good first step, but he said more action needs to be taken quickly.

Jehl has said the emergency declaration lowers the standard of care patients are receiving, but Booher has said the level of care has not been affected by recent shortages and decisions. The dual-tiered system, Booher added, will help alleviate mandatory overtime for staff and the need for county departments to come into the city.

Authority officials plan to discuss the staffing shortage with the City Council at the council meeting Tuesday. The City Council invitation was extended after Jehl and some current and former employees spoke out at the last regular council meeting July 13.

“We're ultimately all trying to do the right thing, which is to take care of people,” Bureau said.

