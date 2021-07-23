Fort Wayne/Allen County

Healthier Moms receives grant

Fort Wayne's Healthier Moms and Babies received a $180,000 grant from United Healthcare.

Healthier Moms and Babies will use the grant to expand its prenatal home visitation program for high-risk, low-income families in Allen County.

Healthier Moms and Babies was one of five Indiana community organizations to receive a total of $1 million in Empowering Health grants – with the goal of expanding access to care and addressing the social determinants of health for uninsured Hoosiers and underserved communities.

The Healthier Moms and Babies visitation program pairs experienced case managers with low-income women until their babies are 2 years old to help mothers and their babies have the best possible start.

GM postpones recycling day

General Motors said Thursday it is postponing its Electronic Recycling Day, originally scheduled for next Thursday, to a later date.

The postponement is due to next week's shutdown at GM's Fort Wayne Assembly plant that was announced Thursday.

IRS: Scams exploit child tax credit

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division is warning taxpayers about child tax credit-related scams, which criminals use to steal money and personal information.

When millions of American families started receiving the advance child tax credit payments last week, criminals were already looking for innovative tactics to take advantage of unwitting victims, IRS said.

The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers via email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information, even information related to the child tax credit.

The IRS does not leave prerecorded, urgent or threatening messages.

Aggressive calls warning taxpayers about a lawsuit or arrest are fake.

The IRS will not call taxpayers asking them to provide or verify financial information so they can obtain the monthly child tax credit payments.

The IRS says it will not ask for payment via a gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency.

To report suspicious IRS-related phishing and online scams, go to IRS.gov.

Taste of the Arts to return Aug. 28

The 2021 Taste of the Arts Festival, presented by 3Rivers Credit Union, is returning to an in-person event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 28 and expanding, a news release said.

The annual festival celebrates the diversity of arts and culture in northeast Indiana through live performances, activities for children, visual art and food from local restaurants.

This year, the festival comprises multiple block parties that will take place at Arts Campus Fort Wayne, The Landing and Promenade Park.

Each block party will host a performance stage and food and drink vendors, with additional activities throughout the festival.

