City projects forging ahead

About a dozen city-involved redevelopment projects are proceeding at or nearly on schedule, Fort Wayne's new deputy director of redevelopment said Thursday.

Jonathan Leist, who started the job in February, gave the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board a rundown on the projects transforming the city center.

Leist, former town manager of Culver, said the projects reflect more than a billion dollars of investment in Fort Wayne's downtown in the last seven or eight years.

The most recent accomplishment, he said, is completion of The Bradley, the downtown boutique hotel at 204 W. Main St. that opened last week.

Making construction progress is The Riverfront at Promenade Park, the mixed-use project being done by Barrett & Stokely, Indianapolis, just east of the new park.

“Most of the in-ground work is done,” and the building's steel skeleton is rising, he said.

“No surprises,” he said of the project, adding its nearly 900-space parking garage is expected to be finished by early next year. The building should be done by 2023, he said.

However, Barrett & Stokely ran into a snag on The Lofts at Headwaters Park project, Leist said – soil contamination that will require excavating the whole site at Clinton and Superior streets.

The company is working with NIPSCO to fix the problem and arrange payment, Leist said. The soil work and COVID-19 delays have pushed back completion of the project, he said.

Leist gave updates on other projects:

• The next two riverfront project phases include an expanded tree canopy trail and tiered seating and will likely require relocation of the Schaub Metal Products building.

• Electric Works' west campus construction is proceeding, and the project has not gained or lost tenants. Leist said he has not heard any word on the timeline for the second-phase parking garage just north of the west campus or for the start of the east side of the former General Electric campus.

• A city-initiated rezoning of the North River property to the downtown edge will soon be undertaken. The property is across North Clinton Street from Science Central; a soccer stadium is one project that may gain momentum.

• The city is starting to evaluate responses to a request for qualifications for a mixed-use development at The Wedge, a 2.75-acre site on the downtown riverfront near the Wells Street corridor and the historic Wells Street Bridge.

• A residential tax increment financing district is being discussed as a way to help promote housing on the Fort Wayne's southeast side. Such a district would be a first for Fort Wayne and would allow the increase in value of a property after improvements are reinvested in infrastructure in the TIF area.

• Lutheran Downtown Hospital at Main and Van Buren Streets is expected to be completed next year, with the existing St. Joseph Hospital torn down to create parking for the short term, although that may not be the ultimate use for the site.

• The city last week announced a new developer, House Investments, Indianapolis, for a southeast side mixed-use residential development project. Village Premier is planned for 22.9 acres near McKinnie Avenue and Anthony Boulevard. The project will include senior, workforce and market-rate housing.

• A new preliminary draft of the city's Downtown Housing Study finds “even more demand for downtown housing than we have already seen,” Leist said, with “more of an uptick for rentals than single-family” housing.

