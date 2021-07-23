Friday, July 23, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for July 23
HARRISON STREET
Closed between Superior and Second streets today.
DECATUR ROAD
Closed between Ventura Lane and Paulding Road through Aug. 4.
HESSEN CASSEL ROAD
Closed between Paulding Road and McKinnie Avenue through late July.
DUNTON ROAD
Closed between Hathaway and Gump roads through July 30.
STELLHORN ROAD
Closed at bridge over Interstate 469 through mid-August.
MAIDEN LANE
Closed between Main and Berry streets through Sept. 1.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story