    Friday, July 23, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for July 23

    HARRISON STREET

    Closed between Superior and Second streets today.

    DECATUR ROAD

    Closed between Ventura Lane and Paulding Road through Aug. 4.

    HESSEN CASSEL ROAD

    Closed between Paulding Road and McKinnie Avenue through late July.

    DUNTON ROAD

    Closed between Hathaway and Gump roads through July 30. 

    STELLHORN ROAD 

    Closed at bridge over Interstate 469 through mid-August.

    MAIDEN LANE

    Closed between Main and Berry streets through Sept. 1.

