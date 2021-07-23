Dangerous intersection to see improvements

The Allen County commissioners today put a dangerous intersection northeast of Harlan and Grabill on the road to improvement.

The intersection of Indiana 37 and Rupert Road in Springfield Township is at an angle that makes it difficult to see oncoming traffic, said Bill Hartman, director of the Allen County Highway Department.

The commissioners voted unanimously to spend $37,100 on a design and construction study by Engineering Resources Inc., Fort Wayne.

Hartman said nearby residents have been expressing concern about the intersection for some time. Despite being in a relatively rural area, the intersection sees a high volume of truck traffic, he said.

Several industrial properties, including a sawmill and a manufacturer of wall panels, are located along Rupert Road, and trucks often drive off the roadway to make turns, he said.

"It's a dangerous situation," Hartman said.

Bid documents are scheduled for completion by Aug. 31.

