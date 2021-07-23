Meetings set for Hoosiers to discuss redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers are invited to attend a series of statewide public meetings in early August to provide feedback on Indiana's redistricting process.

Indiana is required to redraw its districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Indiana House of Representatives and Indiana Senate following the nationwide census every 10 years. The meetings will be in each of Indiana's nine congressional districts before the General Assembly returns to the Statehouse in mid-to-late September to create the new boundaries.

The meetings will be grouped into geographic areas, including north, south and central.

The northern group meetings will be in Lafayette and Valparaiso on Aug. 6 and in Fort Wayne and Elkhart on Aug. 7. In addition, the southern group will host meetings in Anderson and Columbus on Aug. 6 and Evansville and Sellersburg on Aug. 7. The central meeting will be in Indianapolis on Aug. 11.

Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola – chair of the House Committee on Elections and Apportionment – will chair the redistricting meetings in the north. Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute – chair of the Senate Committee on Elections – will chair the meetings in the south. Wesco and Ford will co-chair the central Indiana meeting.

Census data is delayed due to the pandemic but is expected to arrive Aug. 16. Wesco and Ford said an online portal with mapping software will be launched in late August that will allow the public to draw and submit their own maps for consideration.

The meetings will be held on Ivy Tech campuses statewide except the Indianapolis hearing, which will be in the Statehouse. The Fort Wayne hearing will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 7.

Other meeting times range from morning to afternoon and early evening.

Campus meeting room information will be updated as it's available on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov. Meetings will be livestreamed.

