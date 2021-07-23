Planners advance station on Bass

A rezoning for a proposed Bass Road gas station will be recommended to the Allen County commissioners after most of the plan commission voted in favor of it Thursday.

The gas station's primary development plan, however, was deferred for 30 days due, in part, to it being deferred at the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Wednesday.

Karnail Singh wants to place a Marathon station with four fueling spots, a canopy and a 3,300-square-foot convenience store at 6819 Bass Road.

The plan commission voted 7-1 with one abstention to rezone the property from residential to commercial.

But Robert Eherenman, commission attorney, said he saw deferral as the only option for the primary development plan since it includes a canopy, which isn't permitted next to a property zoned residential, the ordinance states.

The county Board of Zoning Appeals was expected to take action on a request for a development standards variance to allow the canopy Wednesday but instead approved a request for to defer. Michelle Wood, senior planner, said Singh's attorney said the extended time will be used to make changes to the designs, including other options for the canopy.

Before making a motion to approve the rezoning request, James Wolff, the county extension office member on the plan commission, went through some of the concerns neighbors cited at the public hearing last week.

The area has mixed uses already, so Wolff said complaints that the rezoning isn't appropriate doesn't make sense. He added there isn't substantial evidence that shows the gas station would lower surrounding property values.

Complaints have been made about higher traffic, but Wolff said the proposed gas station shows there is already traffic in the area, and he doesn't see people going out of their way to go to the Bass Road gas station.

Another complaint was the gas station could increase crime in the area. Wolff lives near two gas stations, and he said he hasn't noticed extra crime in his area because of them. Crime is outside of the commission's purview as well, he pointed out.

The commission's recommendation was approved with the note that the written commitment will be changed to the department's preferences.

Wood said the owner was limiting zoning's uses by listing what would be prohibited instead of what would be permitted.

The commission didn't discuss the requests beyond Wolff's comments and legal questions for Eherenman. The recommendation was passed with seven members voting in favor. Nelson Peters abstained from the vote due to the nature of the request and that he will get to vote on the recommendation as a county commissioner.

David Bailey, the commission's vice president, voted against the recommendation. He declined to comment on his vote after the meeting.

