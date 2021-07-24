Citlink to curtail route over driver shortage

Citilink will temporarily reduce fixed-route bus service on Route 4 from Monday through at least Aug. 14 because of a shortage of bus drivers, the agency said Friday.

The Route 4 line serves the Wells/Ludwig and Parkview area, Citilink said in a statement. It said Route 4 will operate every 60 minutes instead of the usual 30-minute frequency during these dates.

All other fixed-route services are scheduled to operate normally, the statement said.

The driver shortage has been caused by slow hiring because of market conditions, recent retirements and problems with absenteeism, said John Metzinger, Citilink's general manager and chief executive officer. Five new drivers started training this week, and seven to 10 more are needed, Metzinger said.

Citilink will evaluate whether 30-minute service on Route 4 can be reinstated after Aug. 14.