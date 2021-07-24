County approves fixing 'dangerous' intersection

The Allen County commissioners Friday put a dangerous intersection northeast of Harlan and Grabill on the road to improvement.

The intersection of Indiana 37 and Rupert Road in Springfield Township is at an angle that makes it difficult to see oncoming traffic, said Bill Hartman, director of the Allen County Highway Department.

The commissioners voted unanimously to spend $37,100 on a design and construction study by Engineering Resources Inc., Fort Wayne.

Hartman said nearby residents have been expressing concern about the intersection for some time. Despite being in a relatively rural area, the intersection has a high volume of truck traffic, he said.

Several industrial properties, including a sawmill and a manufacturer of wall panels, are along Rupert Road, and trucks often drive off the road to make turns, he said.

“It's a dangerous situation,” Hartman said.

Bid documents are scheduled for completion by Aug. 31.

In other business, commissioners unanimously:

• Agreed to pay $4,755 to Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Fort Wayne, for an analysis of options in light of market conditions and state law for financing a large capital project if one should be needed.

• Agreed to accept a payment of $466,044 from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration for providing adult protective services protection of vulnerable adults from abuse and neglect. The county provides the service for several area counties.

