Dupont starts OB emergency unit

Dupont Hospital has launched a dedicated obstetrical emergency department designed for patients at 20 weeks gestation through two weeks post delivery, officials announced Friday.

The department offers 24-hour staffing by an obstetrician, anesthesiologist and neonatal provider, according to a news release.

The space, which is separate from Dupont's general emergency department, is equipped with ultrasound units, wireless fetal monitors and other dedicated equipment.

“Because of this focus, an OB ED can assess, treat and discharge an OB patient much faster than a general emergency department or triage setting,” officials said in a statement.

“The (obstetrical emergency department) was established with existing space and personnel. Dupont Hospital launched the new service utilizing process improvements and required no capital expenditure,” spokeswoman Joy Lohse said through email.

Parkview Health doesn't have a separate emergency department for obstetric patients, Parkview spokeswoman Tami Brigle said through email.

Dr. Kathryn Garner, of Lutheran Health Physicians Women's Specialty Care, said the specialized treatment area offers advantages.

“One of the big differences between a typical ED and an OB ED is that in an obstetrical emergency department, a specialized provider will see the patient,” she said in a statement. “An OB laborist is always there to assess and treat the mother-to-be, even if her personal OB is not available.”

Dupont Hospital is part of Lutheran Health Network.

Other advantages, officials said, are faster treatment and minimized exposure to the general emergency department population.

Since its opening in 2001, Dupont Hospital has specialized in childbirth.

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses recently granted a silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence to Dupont Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

Kim Fulkerson, Dupont's chief nursing officer, said she's “extremely proud” of staff working in the neonatal ICU.

“This specialized team lives out our mission with the commitment to excellence in all aspects of individualized care by their dedication and compassion towards mother, baby and their families every day,” she said in a statement.

Dr. Thomas Wheeler, Dupont's medical director of maternal fetal medicine, said the obstetrical emergency department is an extension of that excellence and designed to treat medical conditions unique to prenatal and postpartum mothers.

“High-risk pregnancies can require immediate and specialized care,” he said in a statement, adding that the new department “is set up to handle a broad range of perinatal emergencies.”

