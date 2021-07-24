Vision for county to get input at hearing

In the midst of a pandemic, the future of land use in Allen County likely has not been top of mind for many residents.

Nonetheless, community planners in both the county and Fort Wayne have been working on a new comprehensive plan since early 2020, before the pandemic hit.

Now, the planners have invited residents to an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Grand Wayne Convention Center to explain a draft framework of a new plan, All In Allen.

Comprehensive plans are a guide to how a community envisions itself over a relatively long-term period, typically 10 to 15 years. The plans are used by government officials, businesses and others in making decisions.

The current plan, Plan It Allen, dates to around 2007.

Wednesday's meeting will include talks explaining the work so far at 5 and 6 p.m. in Grand Wayne's Calhoun Ballroom. Participants also will find stations where they can provide input by sharing their reactions and ideas.

Among the topic areas are land use, housing, transportation, economic development and parks and recreation. Residents of Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville and Woodburn are invited to participate, along with those who live in Fort Wayne and unincorporated areas of Allen County.

New Haven has its own land-use and strategic economic development plan.

The open house is free, and refreshments will be served. Following the event, a draft plan framework, along with updates and future public events, will be posted at allinallen.org.

rsalter@jg.net