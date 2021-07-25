Crowded Pride fest ends on high note

Sean Lautzenheiser ran to a spot out of the way so his dad could fasten the bisexual flag around Sean's neck.

Sean turned 16 just a couple of weeks ago, but he came out as bisexual and transgender to his dad, Neal Lautzenheiser, about four years ago. Sean was nervous about his father's reaction, but Neal Lautzenheiser was actually the one who first told Sean about the annual Fort Wayne Pride Festival.

Lautzenheiser said hearing his child is trans wasn't a problem for him, even if it took him a little longer to get used to the correct terminology.

“It was first, 'You're my daughter.' Then he corrected me: son,” Lautzenheiser said, recounting the memory with a smile. “I said, 'You're my child. I still love you. I love you no matter what.'”

The two hadn't been at the festival for long but Sean, waving a small transgender flag, said he loved it already.

Hundreds went to the two-day Fort Wayne Pride Festival on Friday and Saturday. Dozens waited in line outside Headwaters Park on Saturday afternoon.

Many fanned themselves in the heat as they walked around with rainbow-colored paper fans. The festival stretched from a full Headwaters Park with live music to Fort Wayne Pride West, where vendors and workshops continued across Clinton Street.

Haley Frank of Berne, a first-year Pride volunteer, said the excitement and happiness surrounding the festival were unreal, and she loved seeing people jump in line with excitement as the festival opened each day.

“I think being closed last year made this year even more special for everybody,” she said. Fort Wayne Pride was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. When Fort Wayne Pride returns in 2022, organizers hope to have a parade, but it had to be canceled because of ongoing virus concerns.

April Moore, a first-time Pride festival attendee, said she was shocked by how many people from northeast Indiana gathered to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

“There's so many churches over there,” she said. “I was just surprised that there's so many in this area that are accepting and inviting and say, 'Hey, come worship with us.'”

People also seemed more inviting and friendly, Moore added, than many of the patrons at Three Rivers Festival last weekend.

Fort Wayne Pride is the first Pride festival Tiffany Mabry has attended as well. She wore a “Free Mom Hugs” shirt in rainbow writing and brought Ashtyn Craner, her 17-year-old neighbor whose mother wasn't supportive when he came out as gay. Mabry calls Craner her “unbiological son.”

Craner feels thankful that he has a support system even though he's never had a father figure in his life.

“Being here with a whole bunch of allies, for me, I can give anybody a hug or anything, just makes me feel like we're finally getting accepted and we are finally getting the treatment we deserve,” he said. “We're just humans, and love is love.”

