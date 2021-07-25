Sunday, July 25, 2021 1:00 am
JG Foundation Grants
The Journal Gazette Foundation Board of Directors recently approved grants totaling $205,000 for the second quarter. Of that, $130,000 has been paid this quarter, bringing the total grants paid out in 2021 to $214,800. The following nonprofit organizations received grants:
• Community Transportation Network, $100,000 over 3 years for a capital grant to assist with land purchase and building construction
• United Way of Allen County, $21,250 for second-quarter payment of 2021 pledge
• Headwaters Junction, $15,000 for capital grant to support the Headwaters Junction land improvements
• Community Harvest Food Bank, $10,000 for operating grant to support the Community Cupboard Food Pantry
• Vera Bradley Foundation, $10,000 grant to assist with efforts at The Indiana University Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research
• Blue Jacket, $5,000 for operating grant to support the Career Academy
• Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, $5,000 for operating grant to support Advancing Voices of Women's Civil Conversations
• Embassy Theatre Foundation, $5,000 for operating grant to support the SCORE! Devised-Theatre Workshop
• Friends of the Rivers, $5,000 for operating grant to support “Clean Drains Fort Wayne”
• Homebound Meals, $5,000 for operating grant to assist the homebound community with medically-tailored meals
• Turnstone, $5,000 for operating grant for core programming aimed at empowering children and adults with disabilities
• Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, $3,750 for second-quarter payment of 2021 pledge
• Amani Family Services, $3,000 for operating grant to support the Family Justice Center
• Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, $3,000 for operating grant to support the IN THE WINGS Arts-in-Education program
• The History Center, $3,000 for operating grant to support the Heritage Education Fund
• YLNI Foundation, $3,000 for operating grant to support civic engagement
• Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, $2,000 for operating grant for the 2021 Youth Summer Day Camp
• F.A.M.E., $1,000 for operating grant to support 2021-22 in-person programming
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story