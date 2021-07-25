JG Foundation Grants

The Journal Gazette Foundation Board of Directors recently approved grants totaling $205,000 for the second quarter. Of that, $130,000 has been paid this quarter, bringing the total grants paid out in 2021 to $214,800. The following nonprofit organizations received grants:

• Community Transportation Network, $100,000 over 3 years for a capital grant to assist with land purchase and building construction

• United Way of Allen County, $21,250 for second-quarter payment of 2021 pledge

• Headwaters Junction, $15,000 for capital grant to support the Headwaters Junction land improvements

• Community Harvest Food Bank, $10,000 for operating grant to support the Community Cupboard Food Pantry

• Vera Bradley Foundation, $10,000 grant to assist with efforts at The Indiana University Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research

• Blue Jacket, $5,000 for operating grant to support the Career Academy

• Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, $5,000 for operating grant to support Advancing Voices of Women's Civil Conversations

• Embassy Theatre Foundation, $5,000 for operating grant to support the SCORE! Devised-Theatre Workshop

• Friends of the Rivers, $5,000 for operating grant to support “Clean Drains Fort Wayne”

• Homebound Meals, $5,000 for operating grant to assist the homebound community with medically-tailored meals

• Turnstone, $5,000 for operating grant for core programming aimed at empowering children and adults with disabilities

• Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, $3,750 for second-quarter payment of 2021 pledge

• Amani Family Services, $3,000 for operating grant to support the Family Justice Center

• Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, $3,000 for operating grant to support the IN THE WINGS Arts-in-Education program

• The History Center, $3,000 for operating grant to support the Heritage Education Fund

• YLNI Foundation, $3,000 for operating grant to support civic engagement

• Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, $2,000 for operating grant for the 2021 Youth Summer Day Camp

• F.A.M.E., $1,000 for operating grant to support 2021-22 in-person programming