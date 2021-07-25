The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, July 25, 2021 1:00 am

    JG Foundation Grants

    The Journal Gazette Foundation Board of Directors recently approved grants totaling $205,000 for the second quarter. Of that, $130,000 has been paid this quarter, bringing the total grants paid out in 2021 to $214,800. The following nonprofit organizations received grants:

    • Community Transportation Network, $100,000 over 3 years for a capital grant to assist with land purchase and building construction

    • United Way of Allen County, $21,250 for second-quarter payment of 2021 pledge

    • Headwaters Junction, $15,000 for capital grant to support the Headwaters Junction land improvements

    • Community Harvest Food Bank, $10,000 for operating grant to support the Community Cupboard Food Pantry

    • Vera Bradley Foundation, $10,000 grant to assist with efforts at The Indiana University Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research

    • Blue Jacket, $5,000 for operating grant to support the Career Academy

    • Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, $5,000 for operating grant to support Advancing Voices of Women's Civil Conversations

    • Embassy Theatre Foundation, $5,000 for operating grant to support the SCORE! Devised-Theatre Workshop

    • Friends of the Rivers, $5,000 for operating grant to support “Clean Drains Fort Wayne”

    • Homebound Meals, $5,000 for operating grant to assist the homebound community with medically-tailored meals

    • Turnstone, $5,000 for operating grant for core programming aimed at empowering children and adults with disabilities

    • Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, $3,750 for second-quarter payment of 2021 pledge

    • Amani Family Services, $3,000 for operating grant to support the Family Justice Center

    • Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, $3,000 for operating grant to support the IN THE WINGS Arts-in-Education program

    • The History Center, $3,000 for operating grant to support the Heritage Education Fund

    • YLNI Foundation, $3,000 for operating grant to support civic engagement

    • Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, $2,000 for operating grant for the 2021 Youth Summer Day Camp

    • F.A.M.E., $1,000 for operating grant to support 2021-22 in-person programming 

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story